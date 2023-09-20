 Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents : The Tribune India

A kutcha street in Ward No.25 in the Batala Road area in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 19

Ward number 25 consists of various streets on Batala Road and in Tung Pai area. Though the streets alongside the main Batala roads are in good condition, there are some localities in the ward which are deprived of basic amenities, including street, water supply and sewerage. Some streets on Batala Road also witness the problem of choked sewerage. The stinking sewer water overflowing from manholes accumulates on the roads.

Area residents claim that some major streets have been re-carpeted in the past during few years, but there are still a number of streets in Tung Pai area which need to be re-carpeted.

“Most of the localities in the area are unplanned. Colonizers sell plots, but do not provided sewer and water connections. Most of the streets are in a pathetic condition. The main approaching roads (wide streets) are also in bad shape. Residents experience a bumpy ride. The MC should provide water supply, sewer connections and cemented streets in all the areas.”

Ravinder, another resident of Batala Road area, said, “The choked sewer line and poor sanitation are the major issues plaguing the ward area residents. The sewer lines in Vijay Nagar area often remain choked. Local councillors arrange the workers to clean it. The MC should conduct de-silting of the sewer lines.” Earlier, sewer men of the MC and private workers used to enter the manholes. Now after the Supreme Court’s intervention, there is a ban on forcing the workers to enter the manholes to clean sewer lines. Several city areas also face the problem of choked sewer lines as the MC has failed to make alternative arrangements for de-silting the sewer lines. The main lines are de-silted by the MC with supper sucker machines, but the truck-mounted machines cannot enter the narrow streets.

