Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

Ward No. 42 of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) on the Tarn Taran road comprises Antarjami Colony, Guru Amardas Avenue, Jawala Ji Nagar, New Anarzami Saheed Udam Singh Nagar and the Kot Harnam Das area.

The streets in Kot Harnamdas and Antarjami Colony are in poor condition. Streets have been dug up for laying sewer and water supply lines. The municipal corporation didn’t re-carpet streets after completing the work. People are facing inconvenience due to poor condition of streets. Harpreet Singh, a resident

Before delimitation, the number of this ward was 41 and it was reserved for a woman candidate. During last tenure, Sukhraj Kaur from the Congress represented the ward.

Sukhraj claimed that despite the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, she made efforts to lay sewer and water supply lines in the entire area. She said, “Now, there is no locality in ward, which is deprived of water and sewerage.”

“An amount of Rs 1.37 crore approved by the municipal corporation for various development works in the ward has not been sanctioned after the General House was dissolved in January this year. This is the reason why some streets in the area are potholed and broken. However, I made best efforts to develop the ward,” said Sukhraj.

“The streets in Kot Harnamdas and Antarjami Colony are in poor condition. Streets have been dug up for laying sewer and water supply lines. The municipal corporation didn’t re-carpet streets. People face inconvenience due to poor condition of streets,” said Harpreet Singh, a resident of the area.

“The main Tarn Taran road is in bad shape. The new central verge have been constructed in middle of the road. Strips alongside the central verge have not been recarpeted. Two- wheeler riders often skid on gravel lying on strips. The MC should re-carpet these at the earliest,” said Raja, another resident.

Balwinder Singh, a public representative and Congress ticket aspirant said, “Overall, development would be the main agenda in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Some streets have to be re-carpeted in the ward. We would make all efforts to fulfil demands of the public to make the ward more greener and clean.”

#Tarn Taran