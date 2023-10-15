Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 14

Ward No. 46 comprises areas between Chamrang Road and 100-futti-road on GT Road. There are small and medium industrial units on 100-futti-road and a prominent shoe market on Chamrang Road.

The East Mohan Nagar is one of the major residential locality in the ward. The area is deprived of basic infrastructure. Poor maintenance of the infrastructure by the municipal corporation (MC) is another issue.

Most roads and streets in the ward are in a pathetic condition. The stretch leading to Sultanwind Road along nullah is teeming with potholes. The link roads of Chamrang Road and 100-futti-road are in bad condition. Chamrang Road and 100-futti-road also need urgent repair.

The sanitation is one of the major issues in the ward. Heaps of domestic and industrial waste can be seen lying along roads. The parks and green belt are in a filthy condition. The main park at the East Mohan Nagar area on Chamrang Road is in poor condition.

Non-lifting of garbage and filthy footpaths irk residents. Encroachments inconvenience commuters and residents.

Mahinder Singh, a ward resident, said, “There are mostly mix land use areas in the ward where small industrial units are functional. A large number of residents have houses in vicinity of industrial units. The movement of loaded trucks and heavy vehicles damages roads. The roads should be properly maintained by the MC. The choked sewer lines add to residents’ woes as sewage overflows from manholes and get accumulated in potholes.”

“The sanitation is totally ignored in the ward. Heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere. The roads are dusty and filthy. The green belt and central verges on main road are not being maintained properly,” said Akash Ramgariha, another ward resident.