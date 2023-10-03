Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 66: With municipal corporation House defunct, civic woes go unheeded in Ward No. 66

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 2

Ward No. 66 of the municipal corporation (MC) comprises several localities of the walled city, including Loon Mandi, Atta Mandi, Dhab Mandi, Hansli, Choti Dhab and Wadhi Dhab. The congested areas of the walled city have been facing sanitation-related issues. Regular blockage of sewer lines leads to water contamination as the supply lines go through manholes. The residents of the area alleged that a former councillor used to attend their calls for sewer blockage and arranged workers but after the MC House became defunct, no civic body employee visits the area to address their complaints.

Damaged open air gym.

The areas in Ward No. 66 got huge funds for development in the past. Under the Façade Development Project of the state government, a green belt was developed on the Outer Circular Road. A number of swings and open air gyms were installed inside the green belt around two years ago. Ironically, everything is now lying defunct due to poor maintenance. Weeds have grown and no one is there to remove the wild grass. Similarly, a few years ago, the MC installed smart bins in the area. Sanitation workers dump the garbage there after collecting it from narrow streets, but the MC does not arrange for its removal regularly. Residents of the area alleged that the smart bins stink and passersby face inconvenience because of it.

Heaps of garbage in Ward No. 66 of Amritsar.

Narinder Sharma, a resident, said, “The residents have been facing several issues including contaminated water supply and insanitation. The garbage heaps on the corners of the main road narrate the story of cleanliness on Gandhi Jayanti, which was observed as cleanliness day.”

Sunny Kundra, former councillor, said, “The officials and MC employees do not respond to complaints regarding wear and tear, water supply and sanitation. The MLAs and other representatives of the government are also not accessible.”

