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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Waris Punjab De questions ED action in GMADA case

Amritsar: Waris Punjab De questions ED action in GMADA case

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:48 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Shamsher Singh Padhri on Thursday sought answers from the state government over Enforcement Directorate action in connection with alleged irregularities involving the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

In a statement, Padhri said the ED action had raised questions over land deals linked to GMADA, approvals for changes in land use, land acquisition and alleged financial concessions extended to private developers.

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He referred to reports of a concession involving around Rs 57 crore in outstanding dues and asked who had approved it, what its basis was and what impact it had had on the state exchequer.

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Padhri said that if the Bhagwant Mann government was confident about its decisions, it should make public the relevant GMADA files, meeting decisions, approvals and financial details.

He also questioned the protest staged by Aam Aadmi Party workers outside the GMADA office against the ED action, as well as reports of damage to an ED vehicle during the protest. He said any alleged vandalism should be investigated impartially.

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“An investigation should be faced through documents and law, not by breaking vehicle windows,” he said, adding that if the government had objections to the probe, it could approach the court.

Padhri also referred to reports of an ED search at the premises of a family member of Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and sought clarity from the government on the matter.

He said his party was seeking accountability over decisions concerning Punjab’s land, public money and government institutions. However, he added that no one should be declared guilty before the investigation was completed.

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