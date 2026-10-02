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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Weightlifting Centre athletes shine at State Championship

Amritsar: Weightlifting Centre athletes shine at State Championship

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:17 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Weightlifters at the under-19 state weightlifting event.
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Lifters from the District Weightlifting Centre delivered a strong performance at the School State Weightlifting Championship, securing top positions in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

In the Under-19 boys’ category, Kanwar Pal Singh (65 kg), Suneel Singh (71 kg) and Shaurya Bhatia (+110 kg) clinched first positions. Among the girls, Brahmjot Kaur (86 kg) finished second, while Isha Kumari (63 kg) secured third position.

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In the Under-17 boys’ category, Sameer Singh (55 kg) and Harkirat Singh (71 kg) won first positions, while Saurav (89 kg) finished second.

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Among the Under-17 girls, Lovejeet Kaur (53 kg) claimed the top position, while Payalpreet Kaur (48 kg) finished second.

The promising lifters trained under coaches Rajinder Singh, Hira Singh and Sandeep Kaur, who guided them through their preparations.

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