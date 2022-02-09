Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 8

For Amarjit Singh Asal, the lone CPI candidate from the district, the day starts early in the morning and ends late as he remains busy meeting party cadres, the public and doing door-to-door campaigns. He is contesting against Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar West.

“We are fighting against the corrupt political system in which the bureaucrat-politician nexus has left no space for democratic values,” he said, while meeting people in the Chehharta area.

He had earlier contested unsuccessfully thrice from Amritsar West. This time, Asal has the support of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. “This time, things are different. We earlier contested on our party’s agenda. It is for the first time that we have en masse support of the agrarian class. Most residents of the constituency have migrated to the city from rural areas and we are getting their full support,” he tells supporters at the party office in Chhehharta Chowk before starting the door-to-door campaign.

Among other communist stalwarts — Satpal Dang and Vimla Dang — Asal, too, does not need any introduction in the narrow lanes of the area, as he is a well-known face. In 2002 elections, he polled 21,791 (21.20 per cent) votes. In 2007, he polled 11,350 (8.77 per cent) votes and in 2012, he polled 11,682 (12.24 per cent) votes.

According to people, he is a tireless and upright politician and was always available despite being unsuccessful in the past elections. During his campaign, he never speaks ill of individual candidates as has become the fashion among politicians these days. Instead, he focuses on criticising the ideologies of political parties and corruption in political system. Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, president, Vegetable Growers’ Association, who had played a key role in the agitation at the Delhi borders and joined Asal in his door-to-door campaign, said: “People want a change. Farmers are wholeheartedly supporting Amarjit Singh Asal, as they know that he stood by them when they needed him. Now, it’s our time to stand beside him.” Interestingly, Asal is only one among 10 candidates from the constituency who has a criminal record. In 2020, he was booked under the Railways Act for Rail Roko programme announced by the farmers as part of the agitation against three agriculture laws.