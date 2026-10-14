Amritsar: Where youth addicted to sports, not drugs

At a time when drug abuse remains a major concern across the state, residents of Butala take pride in their sporting culture, which they believe has helped keep the problem relatively limited in their village. With hockey deeply rooted in its sporting tradition, the village near Baba Bakala has produced international-level players, including Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient Dilpreet Singh. Hundreds of youngsters have also pursued careers in sports and secured government jobs under the sports quota.

The village’s association with hockey dates back nearly 75 years, when Niranjan Singh and headmaster Karam Singh developed the playground at Government High School, Butala, into a hockey ground. Driven by their passion for the game, they also launched the Baba Palla Hockey Tournament, which gradually attracted teams from neighbouring villages.

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Over the years, the tournament grew beyond local competitions, bringing together hockey teams from various government departments and sports clubs. The ground became a regular venue for matches, drawing spectators from the village and surrounding areas. Despite hockey’s growing popularity, however, local children largely remained spectators rather than active participants.

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Sporting enthusiast Harpreet Singh Lalli said the need to involve village children in the game led to the formation of the Baba Palla Sports Club in 2009. The club began providing structured training to children across different age groups and appointed two coaches to nurture young talent.

To promote competitive hockey at the grassroots level, the club also introduced the Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Junior Hockey Gold Cup, featuring U-14 and U-17 competitions. The initiative gave young players opportunities to test their skills in organised tournaments and gain match experience.

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The club’s efforts have helped establish Butala as a nursery for hockey talent. Dilpreet Singh, an Arjuna Award recipient who has represented India at the Olympics, is among the prominent players associated with the village’s sporting legacy. Another player, Prabhjot Singh, has also made his mark in international matches.

Beyond these prominent names, hundreds of players from the village have represented teams at various levels, carrying the name of Butala and the Baba Palla Sports Club to sporting venues across India and abroad.

According to Lalli, several youngsters who trained at the ground have also secured jobs in government departments through the sports quota. Such opportunities, he said, have strengthened local families’ belief that sports can offer young people both a career path and a constructive direction in life.

The club continues to train the next generation of players, with around 150 children currently attending its academy for morning and evening practice sessions.

Lalli believes Butala’s sporting culture has contributed to a relatively lower prevalence of drug abuse in the village compared with several others. He attributes this to the participation of large numbers of children and youngsters in hockey and other sporting activities, as well as their aspirations to build careers through sports.

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