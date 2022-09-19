Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

A man was allegedly killed by his wife and her two accomplices in Wadala Bhitewad village here on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Yudhbir Singh, alias Jodha, (25) of the same village. The police have arrested and booked his wife Manpreet Kaur, Gurjant Singh and Jagpreet Singh of Chogwan. Further investigations are in progress.

Karnail Singh, father of the victim, told the police that Yudhbir was married to Manpreet of Chhattisgarh around six years ago. The couple has a three-year-old daughter from the marriage. He alleged following the marriage, the couple used to quarrel over various issues. Perturbed over this, he separated from them and gave a portion of the house to the couple.

He said on Friday night, he heard someone shouting and when he went there, he saw that Manpreet, with the help of Gurjant and Jagpreet, had killed his son. He said on seeing him, they fled the spot on a bike.

SHO Jasjit Singh said the accused had been arrested. He said Manpreet Kaur allegedly had illicit relations with Jagpreet, which led to the murder.