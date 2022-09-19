Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

Amritsar, September 18
A man was allegedly killed by his wife and her two accomplices in Wadala Bhitewad village here on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Yudhbir Singh, alias Jodha, (25) of the same village. The police have arrested and booked his wife Manpreet Kaur, Gurjant Singh and Jagpreet Singh of Chogwan. Further investigations are in progress.
Karnail Singh, father of the victim, told the police that Yudhbir was married to Manpreet of Chhattisgarh around six years ago. The couple has a three-year-old daughter from the marriage. He alleged following the marriage, the couple used to quarrel over various issues. Perturbed over this, he separated from them and gave a portion of the house to the couple.
He said on Friday night, he heard someone shouting and when he went there, he saw that Manpreet, with the help of Gurjant and Jagpreet, had killed his son. He said on seeing him, they fled the spot on a bike.
SHO Jasjit Singh said the accused had been arrested. He said Manpreet Kaur allegedly had illicit relations with Jagpreet, which led to the murder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP