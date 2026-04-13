Amritsar: Woman alleges rape by cousin brother-in-law; father-in-law booked for abetment

A 33-year-old woman has accused her cousin brother-in-law of raping her in the presence of her three minor daughters.

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Following her complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh, alias Goldy, a resident of Chhann Kohali village.

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The victim’s father-in-law, Sulakhan Singh, has also been named in the FIR for allegedly aiding the crime by bolting the door from outside, said police.

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Assistant Sub Inspector Manpreet Kaur, the investigating officer, said the medical examination of the victim was conducted after registering the FIR. She added that efforts are underway to nab the accused.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on March 22. The victim, however, delayed reporting the matter to the police due to fear of social stigma.

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The woman, who has been married to Jaspal Singh of Chhann Kohali village under Bhindi Saida police station for around five years, alleged that her husband had developed an extramarital affair, which led to frequent verbal disputes in the family.

She claimed that when she requested her father-in-law to intervene and stop her husband, he instead encouraged her to have a relationship with another man.

On the night of March 22, after dinner, the woman went to sleep in her room along with her three daughters, while her in-laws slept in the verandah.

She alleged that Sukhpreet Singh, her husband’s cousin, entered her room. When she raised an alarm, her father-in-law allegedly bolted the door from outside, preventing any escape or help. The accused then allegedly raped her forcibly before fleeing the scene.

The next day, the victim went to her parental home along with her daughters and narrated the entire incident to her mother. Due to fear of social stigma, she initially hesitated to approach the police, but later gathered courage and lodged the complaint.

Police have initiated further investigation into the case.