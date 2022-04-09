Amritsar woman booked for abandoning six-month-old daughter in shop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

In a bizarre incident, a woman was booked by the police for abandoning her girl child to a cloth shop in the Chogwan area. The woman urged the shop owner to look after her child as she had to go to washroom and she would collect her soon.

When she did not return, the shopkeeper informed the police of this happening. The police later found the identity of the girl and handed her over to the family.

The police booked her mother, identified as Arshpreet Kaur of Thathian village, and her alleged accomplice Ranjit Singh of Rania village. Both are yet to be arrested.

Gurwel Singh, grandfather of the girl child, told the police that his elder son Arshdeep was married to Arshpreet around three years ago. It was a love marriage and they had two children – a boy and a girl – from the marriage. The girl was around six months old. He said his son went to Dubai around three and a half months ago.

On Wednesday, she left the boy with them and took the girl with her to market in Chogwan, but did not return. Later, they came to know that she had left the girl in a shop and went away. He said later they came to know that she was spending time in the company of Ranjit Singh of Rania village.

Following their complaint, the police registered a case under Section 317 of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Act against Arshpreet and Ranjit Singh. Investigating officer said Sub-Inspector Nishan Singh said the role of Ranjit Singh was yet to be ascertained. Both of them are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, which would make the situation clear.