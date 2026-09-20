Amritsar woman killed in clash; 4 booked

The Chatiwind police have booked four persons after a clash claimed the life of a woman at Pandori village.

The complainant, Sukhdev Singh of Pandori village, said he entered into a scuffle with one Kunnan Singh around 11 pm on Thursday.

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As the altercation escalated, Kunnan Singh, along with Arshdeep Singh, Manjit Kaur and Akashdeep Singh, climbed atop the roof of their house and started throwing bricks at them.

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One of the bricks hit his mother, Veer Kaur, on the forehead and she fell unconscious.

She was rushed to hospital, where she was declared her dead. The police have registered a case under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the BNS.

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The police said efforts were on to nab the suspects who had been absconding after the incident.