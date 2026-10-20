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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Woman kills husband, mom-in-law with wooden pestle, flees with infant daughter

Amritsar: Woman kills husband, mom-in-law with wooden pestle, flees with infant daughter

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:10 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Police personnel in Ram Nagar Colony on the Majitha Road
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A woman allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law with a wooden pestle before fleeing with her infant daughter, said the police, solving the mystery shrouding the death of the mother-son duo in Ram Nagar Colony on the Majitha Road.

The decomposed bodies were found after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house on Sunday.

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The accused, Manisha, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district, allegedly murdered her husband Gaurav Kumar (35) and mother-in-law Ritu (70) on the intervening night of October 15 and 16.

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According to the complaint lodged by Hardeep Singh, a resident of the same locality, Gaurav worked as a delivery executive for Blinkit.

He lived with his ailing mother and wife. The couple had been married for around two to three years and had a daughter out of the wedlock.

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The complainant told the police that Manisha had frequent fights with her husband and mother-in-law.

On October 16 around 8 am, Manisha allegedly locked the house and left with her infant daughter.

No one visited the house since, the complainant told the police.

On Sunday afternoon, between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, Hardeep noticed a foul smell coming from the house and grew suspicious.

He informed Ram Nagar Colony sarpanch Rahul Sharma, who reached the spot and in turn informed the police.

Gaurav was found lying in a pool of blood near the stairs, while his mother’s body was found inside a room. A wooden pestle, allegedly bearing bloodstains, was lying on a bed.

In his complaint, Hardeep expressed suspicion that Manisha had murdered the two with the wooden pestle before fleeing with her daughter.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said efforts were on to arrest the accused. He said the motive behind the alleged double murder could only be ascertained after Manisha’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been kept at the mortuary of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for 72 hours for identification as information about their relatives is not available.

The police said anyone having information about the deceased or their family members can contact

the Amritsar Commissionerate Police

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