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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Woman nabbed in double murder case

Amritsar: Woman nabbed in double murder case

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested the woman accused of killing her husband and mother-in-law. The accused, Manisha, was arrested in Ambala, Haryana, according to the police.

Gaurav Kumar and his mother, Ritu, were found murdered at their house in Ram Nagar Colony on October 18. Area residents had alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the house.

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The police reached the spot and opened the house in the presence of local residents, following which the bodies were found.

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The preliminary investigation identified Manisha as the prime suspect, as she was last seen on CCTV footage leaving the house with her minor child.

Technical inputs and forensic examination were used during the investigation, said ADCP Sirivennela.

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According to the investigation, Manisha and her mother-in-law, Ritu, frequently quarrelled over various issues. The police suspect that resentment over discussions about Gaurav’s second marriage may also have contributed to the crime.

The police said the victims were killed with a wooden pestle. The police produced the accused before a court and obtained her remand for further questioning.

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