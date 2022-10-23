Amritsar women football teams Punjab champions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

Amritsar bagged the top position at the state level ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ in women football championship being organised by the government. The girl’s team by giving an excellent performance secured the first place in both U-21 and U-40 categories.

U-21 football team secured the first place by defeating Patiala, while in the U-40 category, Amritsar team won the gold medal . The U-21 football team (boys) won the bronze medal by defeating Sangrur, while in U-40 category, the team from Amritsar lost to the team from Jalandhar by a narrow margin.