Amritsar: Workshop on stress management

Amritsar: A workshop on stress management was organised by the CBSE Centre for Excellence at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, for the teachers. A total of 60 teachers attended the daylong workshop. The resource persons were Dapinder Kaur, Principal, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Majitha bypass and Vimmi Sethi, former PGT English, Amritsar. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi, underlined the importance and need for stress management in the day-to-day handling of students by teachers. The workshop began with a session where the resource persons skillfully encouraged active participation from the educators by fostering discussions and encouraging them to introspect about their own experiences. They underlined the importance of self-awareness in managing stress, highlighting how recognising and understanding one’s emotions and feelings are pivotal in effectively addressing and coping with stressors.

NSS camp at Dinanagar College

SSM College, Dinanagar, organised a havan on the inaugural day of its seven-day NSS camp. Addressing the volunteers, Dr RK Tuli laid emphasis upon the importance of community service in a person’s life. As a responsible human being and citizen, it is of utmost importance to be socially conscientious in this world, he said, and lauded the endeavours of the unit members to give back to society. NSS Programme Officer Sushma Devi said that community service has the power to empower others. She further added that these kinds of humanitarian efforts in the form of donations and kindness permeate the spirit of humanity and bring people together. Dr Rajan gave a vote of thanks for organising the seven-day camp.

Campus placement

A campus placement drive was organised by Cadila Pharmaceuticals at Sri Sai Group of Institutes, Badhani, Pathankot. The drive was organised under the chairmanship of Group CMD, Kanwar Tushar Punj, in which final year students of B.Tech, MBA, B.Pharma of Sri Sai Group participated. Cadila officials Anuj Kumar and Sunil Choudhary presided over the selection process in which nine students were selected. Sulakshay Kumar Murgai, Director, Placement of Sri Sai Group, said that Cadila Pharmaceuticals is a multinational company and it is always the endeavour of Sri Sai Group that national and multinational companies keep coming here for campus placement. Chairman SK Punj and MD Tripta Punj, along with CMD Kanwar Tushar Punj, congratulated the selected students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE