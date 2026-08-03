Amritsar: Wound care course for docs at Amandeep college comes to close

The International Wound Management Certificate Course concluded at Amandeep College of Nursing (ACON), bringing together healthcare professionals from across the country to strengthen their knowledge and practical skills in modern wound care.

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The programme was organised by the Inter-Professional Wound Care Association in association with Amandeep hospital and was endorsed by the British Association of Plastic Surgeons.

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The course was designed for nurses, allied healthcare professionals, postgraduate students and doctors. It focused on promoting evidence-based wound care through a multidisciplinary approach involving experts from plastic surgery, podiatry, endocrinology, general surgery and orthopaedics.

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Participants attended scientific sessions on wound pathophysiology, assessment and management. The programme also featured six hands-on workshops demonstrating modern dressing techniques, wound debridement, offloading methods and advanced wound care therapies.

Addressing the participants, Dr Ravi Kumar Mahajan, president of the Inter-Professional Wound Care Association, said that wound care requires close coordination among surgeons, physicians, nurses and allied healthcare professionals. He stressed that a team-based approach is essential for reducing complications and improving patient outcomes.

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Dr Bharat Kotru, founder director and secretary of the association, said the certificate course was aimed at bridging the skill gap in wound management by combining global best practices with practical training. He expressed confidence that such programmes would help develop more skilled wound care specialists in India.

Dr Amandeep Kaur, patron of the event, said they were proud to host the international programme, adding that better trained healthcare professionals would contribute to improved patient care and faster recovery.