DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Wrestler honoured for bagging silver medal

Amritsar: Wrestler honoured for bagging silver medal

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Talwara, Updated At : 11:15 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
International wrestler Nirmal Singh Asafpur felicitates Neeraj Kumar and his parents.
Advertisement

Young shooter Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Beh Mawa village in the Kandi area, was honoured along with his parents for winning a silver medal at the Asian Games held in Japan.

Neeraj, the son of retired Captain Ravinder Singh, won the silver medal in the team event of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) competition. His achievement has brought pride to Talwara in Hoshiarpur district and Punjab.

Advertisement

International wrestler Nirmal Singh Asafpur honoured Neeraj and his parents, Ravinder Singh and Lalita Devi, at a function. He congratulated the family and said Neeraj’s success was a matter of pride for the Kandi region.

Advertisement

Nirmal Singh and former sarpanch Pradeep Thakur said Neeraj had achieved the feat through hard work, dedication and talent. They said his success would inspire other youngsters from the region to take up sports and compete at national and international levels.

Former Block Samiti member Beas Dev, Thakur Kuldeep Singh and other prominent people were also present at the function. They congratulated Neeraj and wished him success in his future competitions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts