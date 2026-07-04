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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar wrestlers dominate Greco-Roman state championship

Amritsar wrestlers dominate Greco-Roman state championship

Gol Bagh Akhada produces another set of medal winners

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Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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BJP Amritsar Urban district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu honours the winners in Amritsar.
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Wrestlers from the Gol Bagh Wrestling Stadium in Amritsar have brought glory to the district as well as to India on international platforms. Continuing this legacy, Amritsar’s wrestlers have once again delivered an impressive performance.

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The Amritsar district wrestling team emerged as state champions in various categories at the Greco-Roman style under-23 state championship, held recently at Dera Baba Flari in Ludhiana.

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The victorious players were felicitated at the Gol Bagh Wrestling Stadium during a meeting of the District Wrestling Association, held under the chairmanship of BJP Amritsar Urban district president and vice-president of the District Wrestling Association, Harvinder Singh Sandhu. Members of the association, including Bikram Sharma, Sohan Singh, Raman Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Karan Sharma, Sahil Hans, Basant, Ashu Vishal, Sandeep and Manpreet Kaur, were also honoured for their achievements.

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The Gol Bagh Akhada is widely known for nurturing several wrestling champions at both state and national levels. With structured training facilities and experienced coaches, the stadium has played a key role in promoting Greco-Roman wrestling, a highly technical discipline distinct from the traditionally popular freestyle wrestling in Punjab. Over the years, it has helped establish Amritsar as a strong centre for the sport.

Sharing details of the tournament results, Harvinder Singh Sandhu said that in the Greco-Roman style competitions, Smile won the gold medal in the 55-kg category, Vishal won gold in the 60-kg category, Himanshu secured silver in the 67-kg category, Uday Sharma won silver in the 72-kg category, Manthan Mattoo won silver in the 77-kg category, Raghujeet won gold in the 82-kg category and Alambir Singh won bronze in the 97-kg category.

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He credited coaches Vikram Sharma and Karna Pehlwan for the outstanding performance of the athletes. He said the young wrestlers represent the future of the sport and are capable of achieving international recognition.

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