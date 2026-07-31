Amritsar: Year on, man booked for kidnapping minor

The Patti (Sadar) police on Wednesday booked a person for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl, who went missing under mysterious circumstances more than a year ago.

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The father of the victim lodged a complaint in this regard with the police, on the basis of which the police have named Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, a resident of Talwandi Mohar Singh village, as the accused.

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The complainant alleged that neither he nor his son was present at home at the time of the incident. His wife was present at home at that time. When the complainant returned home in the evening, his daughter was not present at home. He said that he searched for the girl everywhere, but could not find her.

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The police have now registered a case against Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, a resident of Talwandi Mohar Singh village, for allegedly luring away his daughter on the pretext of marriage. Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused. \