Amritsar: Young brigade on a clean canal mission

United by a cause, this young brigade is out and about to bring about winds of change. The mission is to not let religious offerings and plastic waste pollute the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC).

For a group of young students and professionals in the city, weekends no longer mean outings or binge watching. Instead, the priority is to create awareness among people and keeping the water body clean.

Advertisement

Carrying placards, the group, led by 26-year-old Sunil Kumar, gathers every weekend near the UBDC in the Sultanwind area and engage with those visiting the place to immerse religious offerings in the water body. The youngsters believe faith can be celebrated without harming the environment.

Advertisement

Coming from diverse educational and professional backgrounds, the volunteers have found a common ground in their concern over the growing burden of waste entering water bodies.

Harmanpreet Kaur, a 20-year-old nursing practitioner from Edmonton, Canada; Gurpartap Singh, a 20-year-old BTech student at Guru Nanak Dev University; Mahesh, 26, a shop worker from Batala; Anjali Kumari, a 22-year-old professional from Majitha Road; and other young volunteers, including AI, tech graduates and Class XI students from the city have taken upon themselves to save the water body.

Advertisement

“I run a mobile repair shop at Hall Bazar. On seeing garbage strewn all around, I thought of connecting with those having the same mindset as mine. First, I put my house in order and then embarked on the mission to clean the other areas,” he said.

Among those who joined Sunil’s campaign is Harmanpreet Kaur from Edmonton, Canada. She is in India for three months.

Her participation has added another dimension to the campaign, bringing together young people whose lives and professional pursuits span different places and fields.

The approach is deliberately respectful. Rather than confronting people or questioning their faith, the youngsters seek to explain how everyday religious practices, when accompanied by improper waste disposal, can contribute to water pollution.

“We do not want to embarrass or harass anyone. We talk to them and reason with them, asking them not to throw plastic or religious waste into rivers and canals,” said Sunil.

“The problem becomes particularly visible during the festive season, when flowers, garlands, clothes, plastic packaging and other offerings associated with religious observances often find their way into canals and rivers. Idols and other ritual materials may also be immersed in water bodies, adding to the pollution burden. Sometimes, people just ignore what we tell them and just throw their waste. It’s a bit disheartening,” said Gurpartap Singh, a 20-year-old BTech student in Guru Nanak Dev University.

Continued on page 2