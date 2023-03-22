Amritsar: Youth arrested with pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Jandiala police arrested a youth for allegedly possessing an illegal pistol here on Monday. The accused was identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Billa, of Bhangwa village. He was residing at Balia Manjhpur village. ASI Harjinder Singh said the police got a tip-off that Balwinder Singh used to rob migrants and passersby with the help of pistol. He said that the informer told that Balwinder was coming towards Mallia side. Following this, the police raided that area and arrested him. During search a .32-bore revolver with two live bullets were seized from his possession. The revolver was an inscription of ‘Only for army supply’, the police said. The police have registered a case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against him and further investigations were under progress to ascertain the source of the weapon. TNS

Weapon stolen from house

Amritsar: An unidentified person decamped with a licensed weapon from a house in the Tehsilpura area on Monday. Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Mohali, told the police that he was a goldsmith and had come to meet his aunt in Tehsilpura. Gagandeep said he was sleeping in the house and put his licensed revolver in another room. He said when he woke up at around 4 pm, he found the weapon missing. He said someone stole the weapon after entering the house by breaking the window. Division A police station has registered a case in this regard. TNS

1 held with intoxicants

Tarn Taran: The Verowal police arrested a person with 525 intoxicating tablets on Monday. A police team led by Inspector Dalbir Singh arrested the accused, identified as Sukhjinder Singh Dhota, and recovered the tablets from his possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDSP Act has been registered against the accused. oc

IAF recruitment under Agnipath

Amritsar: The Indian Air Force is all set to recruit youngsters — both male and female — under the Agnipath scheme. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said the Air Force had invited online applications for the recruitment of Agniveer Vayu under the Agnipath scheme. Online registration for the same started from March 17 and the last date for this was March 31. Unmarried boys and girls, born between December 26, 2002 and June 26, 2006 could register themselves for the post. Required qualification for this is 50 per cent marks in Class XII with maths, physics and English as subjects. Candidates who have possess three-year diploma in mechanical, electrical, electronics, automobile and computer science with 50 per cent marks or 50 per cent marks in two-year vocational course are also eligible. Height limit for a male candidate is 152.5 cm and 152 cm for girls. A written examination for the candidates will be held on May 20, which will be followed by a physical test. For more information, one can approach the District Employment and Business Bureau.