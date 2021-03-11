Amritsar: Youth beaten to death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

A youth was beaten to death by five persons in Kot Khalsa area here on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Preet, was in a live-in relationship with a woman.

It is being alleged that she wanted to marry him but he refused and therefore she along with her accomplices beat him up, which led to his death.

Those booked were identified as Lakhbir Kaur of Navi Abadi; Raji, alias Muskan, of Nangali village; Gautam Kumar of Tarn Taran; Rahul of Indira Colony on Majitha Road; and Babbu. The police have registered a case under Sections 302, 120-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC against them, while no arrest has been made so far.

Sub-Inspector Sulakhan Singh, Investigating Officer, said the police got a tip-off that Preet used to live as a tenant at the residence of Sukhjinde Singh of Azaad Nagar in Kot Khalsa here. He was in a live-in relationship with Raji. On Saturday, around 12.30 am, he went to Lakhbir Kaur’s house to meet Raji. He said it was alleged that Raji was forcing Preet to marry her. However, he was reluctant. Following this, the accused equipped with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons thrashed him badly.

He said following the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot. The accused had absconded from the scene, while Preet was lying unconscious. He said they rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed.

The SI said Razi was living separately from her husband, while Preet’s wife had also died. He said the body has been kept in the mortuary for now. He said raids were on to nab the suspects.