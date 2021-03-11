Amritsar: Youth booked for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Kohali village here. The accused was identified as Jobanjit Singh, who was yet to be arrested. A case under Sections 376, 452 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him.

The victim told the police that the incident occurred on Thursday night. She said her father had gone to meet some relative while her brother was sleeping with grandparents. She was sleeping alone in a room. She said at around 11.30 pm, somebody opened the door of her room. She saw Jobanjit. As she was going to raise an alarm, the accused covered her mouth and raped her. The accused escaped from the main gate after committing the crime.