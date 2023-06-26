Amritsar: Youth dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Gurmit Singh (18), a resident of Baba Bakala, lost his life when a speeding car hit his stationary scooter near Uranangal village turn on main GT Road here. He along with his grandfather Gulzar Singh had come to take medicine from Radha Soami hospital at Beas. Gulzar said after taking medicine they were returning home. He stopped the scooter and started walking towards the roadside for answering the call of nature. He said a speeding car came from the Jalandhar side hit the scooter of Gurmit Singh who died on the spot. The car driver sped away from the spot. The police have registered a case. tns

Youth held with pump rifle

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police have arrested Harmandeep Singh, alias Harman, a resident of Khakh village falling under Verowal police station in Tarn Taran and confiscated a .12 bore pump action rifle from his possession. The police have seized 18 live bullets from him. He was intercepted at a naka at Sandhua turn near Bhorsi Rajputa village. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him and further probe was on to ascertain the source of the weapon and verify its legality.