Amritsar: Youth held for abducting, raping 14-year-old girl

Amritsar, August 11
The police have arrested a youth for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl after luring her for marriage. The accused has been identified as Sajan Singh of Varpal village. A case under Sections 366, 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered.
The victim’s mother told the police that her 14-year-old daughter used to learn stitching at a centre in a gurdwara in Varpal. She said three days ago, she went to the stitching centre, but did not return. She said she came to know that she had not reached the centre. She got suspicious that Sajan, who lives in the neighbourhood, used to stalk her and he might have abducted her.
She said she did not tell anyone about the incident fearing embarrassment. She said the next day her brother-in-law went to Sajan’s maternal grandparent’s home at Kharke Chambe village in Tarn Taran, where they found the girl.
She said he brought the girl back home. When she asked her daughter about the incident, she alleged that the accused forcibly took her to Kharke Chambe village where he made physical relations with her. She alleged that the accused used to threaten to kill her in case she raised a voice. The police said the medical examination of the girl was conducted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...