Amritsar: Youth held for abducting, raping 14-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

The police have arrested a youth for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl after luring her for marriage. The accused has been identified as Sajan Singh of Varpal village. A case under Sections 366, 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered.

The victim’s mother told the police that her 14-year-old daughter used to learn stitching at a centre in a gurdwara in Varpal. She said three days ago, she went to the stitching centre, but did not return. She said she came to know that she had not reached the centre. She got suspicious that Sajan, who lives in the neighbourhood, used to stalk her and he might have abducted her.

She said she did not tell anyone about the incident fearing embarrassment. She said the next day her brother-in-law went to Sajan’s maternal grandparent’s home at Kharke Chambe village in Tarn Taran, where they found the girl.

She said he brought the girl back home. When she asked her daughter about the incident, she alleged that the accused forcibly took her to Kharke Chambe village where he made physical relations with her. She alleged that the accused used to threaten to kill her in case she raised a voice. The police said the medical examination of the girl was conducted.