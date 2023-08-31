Amritsar: Youth held for assaulting girl

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 30

City police today nabbed a youth for assaulting a girl and her grandfather near Rattan Singh Chowk and then again in Mustafabad area here. The incident occurred yesterday when she along with her grandfather was returning home from her institute.

The accused was identified as Sukhbir Singh of Green Land locality on 88-foot road. His accomplices were still absconding.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said that the girl had earlier an affair with the accused, but had broken up after objections from her family.

He said Jaspreet Kaur alias Muskan of Green Land Colony told the police that she studies at a private institute on Mall road. Her grandfather Piara Singh used to drop and pick her up from the institute. She said yesterday at around 5 pm, her grandfather picked her up in the evening on his scooter and reached near Rattan Singh Chowk when the accused armed with a Datar (sharp-edged weapon) along with his unknown accomplices attacked her and her grandfather, leaving them injured. She suffered injuries in her neck, arms and legs. They fell down on the road and the accused fled from the scene.

She said her grandfather arranged for some vehicle and sent her home. She said when she reached Mustafabad where her sister came to pick her up, Sukhbir Singh along with one Vicky and another unknown accomplice, stopped her. When her sister tried to save her, the accused attacked her also and left both of them injured. They fled from the spot while threatening to kill them.

The ACP said investigations were immediately launched keeping in view the gravity of the case. The police carried out raids and arrested the prime accused Sukhbir Singh while raids were on to nab his accomplices.

He said as per preliminary probe, the accused was in a relationship with the girl for the past five years. She broke up with him after the intervention of her parents. This did not go well with Sukhbir who threatened to teach her a lesson and kill her. Therefore, he attacked Muskan and her sister Manpreet Kaur and grandfather yesterday.

A first information report (FIR) under Section 341, 323, 324, 506 and 34 of IPC was registered at Majitha road police station here.