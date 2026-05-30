Amritsar youth held for spying for Pak

The Amritsar rural police have arrested a youth on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan and seized a spy camera, two mobile phones and some documents from his possession during a raid on Friday.

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The accused was identified as Punjab Singh, a resident of Jandiala Guru. A case has been registered against him at the Gharinda police station.

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According to police officials, they had received information that the accused was carrying out suspicious activities in the Attari sector. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a naka and arrested the accused.

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Police sources said during the search, the police recovered a spy camera, two mobile phones and certain documents from his possession. The police said the accused was being interrogated to ascertain his links and motive. Officials added that the mobile phones recovered from the accused were being forensically examined.