Amritsar: Youth leader held for hate speech

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

The Sadar police have arrested a Shiv Sena youth leader for spreading communal disharmony between two communities and creating a law and order problem. The suspect has been identified as Rahul Sharma. He was arrested six months after the broad daylight murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri during a protest outside Gopal Mandir. Sharma had spoken against a community following Suri’s murder. However, later he had apologised for the same.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said he was arrested following recent orders by the Apex court which stated that the police could act against those delivering hate speeches without any written complaint.