Amritsar youth shot at, five booked

A youth was shot at by five miscreants while out for dinner after celebrating his birthday last night.

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The victim identified as Prince, alias Amit, suffered a bullet injury in the leg. He was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. He was under observation. Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh said five persons had been booked on charges of attempt to murder and the Arms Act at the Gate Hakima police station here. The police have recovered an empty bullet shell from the spot.

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Among those booked included Rajinder, alias Ashu, alias Gosha, and his accomplice Nitish, both residents of Noore Shah Colony, while the remaining three are yet to be identified. He said raids were on to arrest the accused. According to the police, Gosha had recently came out on bail in a murder case.

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Sharing details, he said Amit had recently saved his brother Prabh from the accused who were beating him up mercilessly following a dispute. Gosha nursed a grudge against him and yesterday when Amit was going for dinner with his brother, the accused followed them and opened fire. The accused have been on the run.