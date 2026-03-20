Amritsar youth shot dead in Canada, family members demand justice

Shock and grief have engulfed the family of 22-year-old Amritsar youth Birinder Singh, who was shot dead in Edmonton, Canada. His family has urged the Canadian government to ensure justice for their son and enhance safety for Punjabi, especially Sikh and immigrant communities, who they allege are increasingly becoming victims of hate crimes.

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Ranjit Singh, father of the deceased, is a devastated man. Birinder, whose birthday fell on March 12, was the only son of the family. Relatives and residents from the area have been visiting their home to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

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“I urge the Canadian government to bring the perpetrators to justice and take immediate steps to curb hate crimes so that no other parent loses their child in such incidents,” he said.

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Birinder had moved to Canada three years ago on a study visa and was currently working on a valid work permit. He had been living in Alberta and was employed in the construction sector.

Sharing details, Ranjit Singh said the incident took place near Edmonton on March 14, when Birinder, along with his friends, was reportedly on his way to celebrate his birthday. What was meant to be a joyful outing turned into a nightmare within moments.

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He said another vehicle began following them. After some time, the suspicious vehicle overtook their car and abruptly stopped in front of them. An individual inside allegedly rolled down the window and gestured towards the group. When Birinder and his friends responded with a wave, the assailant suddenly opened fire. Birinder sustained a bullet injury to the neck and succumbed to his injuries on the spot, leaving his friends in shock.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has raised serious concerns, suspecting that the killing may have been a hate crime. His father, describing Birinder as an Amritdhari Sikh who proudly wore a turban, believes that his son may have been targeted because of his identity.

Gurwinder Singh, a relative of the deceased, said that incidents targeting Punjabi Sikhs in Canada appear to be on the rise.

His father recalled their last conversation, saying Birinder had promised to visit home soon and celebrate properly with the family. His mother and sister are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Family members described him as a soft-spoken, hardworking young man who remained deeply connected to his roots. An Amritdhari Sikh who proudly wore his turban, Birinder was known among relatives and friends for his humility and determination.