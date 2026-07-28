Amritsar: Youth’s body found near Chheharta bypass

An unidentified youth was found dead along a roadside near the Ghanupura Kale bypass road under the Chheharta police station here on Sunday.

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The Amritsar police have appealed to the public to help identify the deceased. According to the police, the deceased appeared to be around 25-26 years old, fair-complexioned and had a light trimmed beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt and grey lower at the time of recovery.

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The police said the words “Bebe Bapu” were tattooed on his upper left arm, which could help establish his identity.

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A case has been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and legal proceedings are underway.

The Commissionerate police said all possible efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased.