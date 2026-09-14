Amritsar: Youth’s body recovered from canal after 4 days

The body of a youth from Miglani village under police station Vairowal has been recovered. The deceased Jagroop Singh (22) had gone for a bath in the canal near the village with his other friends on Wednesday. He did not know swimming, due to which he drowned in the canal. His friends tried to search for him but they could not succeed. With the help of the villagers, people searched the canal from end to end. The body was recovered from the canal of Pangota village near Patti on Saturday. ASI Balwinder Singh of police station Vairowal said a report has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS in this regard. The body has been kept in the morgue of the civil hospital in Tarn Taran for post-mortem.

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