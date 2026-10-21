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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar's 450th anniversary to be celebrated with grandeur

Amritsar's 450th anniversary to be celebrated with grandeur

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has planned special events to mark the 450th anniversary of Amritsar.

Also to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Bhagat Ravidas, seminars and kirtan programmes will be held.

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SGPC’s Dharam Parchar Committee and the Sikh History Research Board, chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, met today to plan the events.

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Dhami said events to mark the 450 years of Amritsar would be held in accordance with the Sikh traditions. The Sikh History Research Board would prepare a research-based book on the establishment of the holy city.

The board also decided to preserve records of the centenary celebrations, historical documents and details of Panthic gatherings held over the years.

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The material would be compiled and published in a book to ensure its permanent preservation.

The SGPC president said efforts would also be made to document historical photographs preserved at the Sikh Reference Library, including details of the events depicted, their dates, locations and the personalities associated with them.

At the meeting of the Dharam Parchar Committee, members emphasised strengthening religious propagation by giving greater priority to the dissemination of Gurbani and Sikh philosophy.

The committee also approved special seminars and kirtan programmes dedicated to the 650th birth anniversary of Bhagat Ravidas. The programmes would focus on his bani and philosophy to connect devotees with his teachings.

Meanwhile, Dhami released an illustrated book on Harmandar Sahib, prepared by scholar Dr Harpreet Kaur, and dedicated it to the sangat.

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