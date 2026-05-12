With Amritsar set to mark its 450th foundation year next June, voices from diverse fields are urging swift action to preserve the walled city’s medieval character. For decades, old structures within the historic core have been gradually demolished to make room for modern buildings with contemporary facilities. Experts say the trend, if unchecked, will strip Amritsar of the very identity that makes it feel like a living 450-year-old township.

Advertisement

Award-winning theatre artist Kewal Dhaliwal said the city’s old vibes and layout still draw filmmakers from both Punjabi and Hindi cinema. “The city retains its old architecture and town planning that reflect medieval vibes,” he said. “But if this continues, a time will come when all the old buildings will be gone.” Dhaliwal recalled the once-bustling maze-like streets where “large-hearted people” lived. He noted that many are now moving out under pressure to own four-wheelers and adapt to changing lifestyles. He urged town planners to frame rules to at least retain the façades of houses in the walled city, a practice already followed in several ancient cities worldwide. In Lahore, for example, old buildings are preserved and maintained, often converted for tourist stays. New government buildings there are also designed with old-style façades.

Advertisement

MCA Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said any renovation requires approval. “If any building is coming up without approval, it should be immediately flagged to the MCA. Action under rules will be taken,” he said, adding that beautification projects are in the pipeline. Retired Principal Kulwant Singh, associated with Amritsar Vikas Manch, which has worked for the city’s holistic development for nearly four decades, said guidelines are urgently needed. “The government should enact a law for the preservation of Amritsar’s culturally rich heritage,” he said.

Advertisement

The Punjab government has already declared the area within the walled city a ‘Holy City’. Suggestions have also been sought from scholars for celebrating the 450th Foundation Day of Sri Amritsar Sahib next year. In view of all these aspects, the government should take swift action regarding its cleanliness, preservation of ancient heritage buildings, greening the city by planting decorative and flowering shrubs along roadsides, squares, and under elevated roads.

The identity and greatness of this historic city lies in its antiquity. However, ancient buildings in the vicinity of Sri Harmandir Sahib are being demolished to construct hotels and modern dwellings. It is the utmost need of the hour to enable the district administration legally to ensure that if owners of heritage properties wish to use them as hotels or for other commercial purposes, they should not be allowed to demolish them. Instead, these old buildings should be converted into ‘Heritage Hotels’ by making minor internal modifications. This would save the heritage while allowing commercial utility.

Advertisement

While Pakistan enacted laws to keep Lahore’s heritage buildings intact for visitors, Amritsar still lacks similar safeguards despite hosting millions of pilgrims daily. It is unfortunate that Punjab’s Sikh heritage, especially in Amritsar, has been targeted for destruction.