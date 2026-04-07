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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar's Basarke Gillan village: Where history is rich, civic infra poor

Amritsar's Basarke Gillan village: Where history is rich, civic infra poor

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:56 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A street in a dilapidated condition at Basarke Gillan village near Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Basarke Gillan is known for its rich legacy. However, despite its storied heritage, the village is struggling with serious civic problems, leaving residents frustrated and disappointed.

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A visit to the village by this reporter revealed dilapidated streets, overflowing drains, and stagnant dirty water at many places. Walking through the narrow lanes here has become difficult, especially after rain, as mud and wastewater make movement almost impossible.

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The condition of the main roads is no better, with open drains running alongside them, spreading foul smell and creating an unhealthy environment.

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Garbage dumps can be seen at several points in the village, adding to the problem. The lack of proper sanitation has raised concerns about health risks among residents.

“We feel ashamed that such a historic village is in this condition. Many come here to visit religious places, but what they see is dirt and poor facilities,” said Basarke Gillan villager Sukhdev Singh.

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Another resident said: “During rains, the situation worsens. Water fills the streets and mixes with the open ‘nullah’ (drain) water. It becomes very difficult for us to even step out of our homes.”

Residents complained that repeated requests to the authorities had not brought any major improvement.

“We have raised the issue (of the village’s civic state) many times, but nothing changes. The administration should pay attention to basic facilities such as roads, drainage, and cleanliness,” said another area resident.

The poor condition of sanitation and other infrastructure stands in sharp contrast to the village’s historical and religious importance.

Locals say Basarke Gillan deserves better planning and development, especially considering the number of visitors it attracts. Villagers have demanded immediate action from authorities to improve basic civic amenities, and restore dignity to their historic village.

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