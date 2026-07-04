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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar's GNDU trains teachers in fostering entrepreneurial thinking

Amritsar's GNDU trains teachers in fostering entrepreneurial thinking

47 participants from 6 states to attend residential programme

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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A six-day short-term residential course commences at GNDU in Amritsar.
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Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) commenced a six-day short-term residential course titled “Developing Entrepreneurial Mindset: Teacher Facilitation and Student Mentorship” for teachers and scholars from across the region.

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The programme was inaugurated by GNDU Registrar Prof KS Chahal at the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, in the presence of Director Dr Balwinder Singh, Deputy Director Dr Rekha Handa, and Course Coordinator Prof Vasudha Sambyal.

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Dr Handa and Dr Singh explained the concept of entrepreneurship, the need for such courses, and the relevance of developing an entrepreneurial mindset in the present times, highlighting its far-reaching implications for the future. Course Coordinator Dr Sambyal introduced the guests and participants to the course structure and outlined the proposed sessions, along with the distinguished resource persons from academia and industry.

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“Teachers should become lifelong learners who model innovation, resilience and curiosity. By combining entrepreneurial knowledge with learner-centred teaching strategies and real-world experiences, they can help students develop confidence, creativity and problem-solving skills needed to identify opportunities and create value in a rapidly changing world. The objective of this initiative is to upgrade teaching practices and equip educators with knowledge of the real-time changes taking place across the world,” she said.

In his inaugural address, Dr Chahal stressed the need to become job creators rather than merely job seekers, particularly in the current scenario where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the job market. He urged the participants to continuously upskill themselves and play an active role in fostering and nurturing the entrepreneurial abilities of students. He also underscored the importance of ideation, design, execution and eventual revenue generation in the entrepreneurial journey.

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The six-day course has attracted 47 registered participants from six states, with different academic specialisations.

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