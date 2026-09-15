As the journey of the ambitious Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor comes to an end, discussions around green islands have taken centre stage. The landscape patches, created as part of the BRTS infrastructure, had in a way enhanced the green cover along BRTS stations on some of the busiest stretches of the city.

But the funny part is that under the same project, trees were felled for road widening.

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The green pockets subsequently developed along the corridor not only enhanced the appearance of the stations, but also made up for green cover loss.

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Now, as the civic authorities dismantle the unused corridor, questions are being raised over whether these green spaces will be retained, redesigned or eventually sacrificed to reclaim road space.

Residents and environmentalists say the green islands should not be viewed merely as an extension of the BRTS infrastructure.

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They want the civic authorities to preserve mature trees and integrate green spaces into the redesigned road

network, particularly when the city is already struggling to protect and expand its green cover.

Environmentalist PS Bhatty expressed dismay over the dismantling of the BRTS infrastructure, saying the “short-sightedness” of politicians and bureaucrats had failed to save the project. “As for green pockets. Ideally, these should be saved and preserved. If any tree has to be removed because of the redesign, the authorities should explore the possibility of planting it elsewhere,” he said.

Sarabjit Singh Sonu of the Akal Foundation said the trees had now grown substantially and should be protected at all costs.

“The city is already struggling to retain its green cover. The authorities should not allow these mature trees to become another casualty of the BRTS dismantling,” he said.

The issue has gained significance as the Municipal Corporation proceeds with the dismantling of the infrastructure that has remained largely unused since the BRTS was shut down in July 2023.

The project, launched in 2016 at an estimated cost of around Rs 600 crore, has remained controversial over its utility and the failure to put its infrastructure to effective use.

Superintending Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Singh, however, said the green pockets would not be lost. “These green pockets will be realigned with the two-to-three-feet-wide median that will be constructed after the dismantling of the corridor,” he said.