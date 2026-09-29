Amritsar’s heritage set to take centre stage at GNDU youth fest

As Amritsar prepares to mark the 450th anniversary of its founding, Guru Nanak Dev University is dedicating its annual Zonal Youth Festival (B Zone) to the milestone, bringing together young performers and artists to celebrate the city’s cultural heritage.

The three-day festival, beginning on September 29, will feature music, dance, theatre, literature, visual arts and traditional crafts. Students will compete and perform in a range of events reflecting Punjab’s artistic and cultural traditions.

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The programme will feature bhangra, giddha, shabad bhajan and vaar singing, alongside classical and Western music, theatre, poetry and debate. Visual arts and craft competitions will include Phulkari, mehndi, rangoli, clay modelling, pakhi, chhiku and peedhi-making, bringing traditional skills into a contemporary student setting.

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Performing arts events will include mime, mimicry, skit and one-act play, along with other theatre and literary presentations.

The festival will be held at various venues across the university campus, including the Dashmesh Auditorium, Golden Jubilee Convention Centre, Sangat Hall and Conference Hall.

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Prof Amandeep Singh, incharge of the Youth Welfare Department, said the festival would provide students with a platform to showcase their artistic abilities while encouraging participation in a healthy competitive environment.

“The decision to dedicate the festival to Amritsar’s 450th anniversary gives the annual student event an added cultural dimension. Rather than commemorating the milestone only through formal programmes, the university is using its youth festival to place living traditions—performed, created and interpreted by young people—at the heart of the celebrations,” said Prof Amandeep Singh.