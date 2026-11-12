Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar's Kotla Bathungarh village gets Rs 1.70-crore sports stadium

Amritsar's Kotla Bathungarh village gets Rs 1.70-crore sports stadium

Has facilities like pavilion, seating steps, football ground, volleyball ground and more

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:08 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister for Public Works and Power, Harbhajan Singh ETO (yellow turban), on Wednesday inaugurated the stadium constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore in the village. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Teenager Baljit Singh, a resident of Kotla Bathungarh village, idolises the holy city’s cricket star Abhishek Sharma. He never misses a single match featuring his idol and regularly follows his performances on social media.

Aspiring to make a name for himself in cricket, Baljit dreams of building a long and successful career in the game. However, his biggest challenge is reaching Gandhi Ground, located more than 27 km from his village. Adding to his difficulties is the heavy traffic, which makes commuting particularly challenging along the last 10 km of the journey.

He saw his long term dream to play on a finely curated cricket pitch when a sports stadium was thrown opened for youth in his village.

Minister for Public Works and Power, Harbhajan Singh ETO, yesterday inaugurated the stadium constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore in the village, falling under Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency, which he represents in the Punjab legislative assembly.

Advertisement

He said that several modern facilities have been provided at the sports stadium, keeping in view the requirements of players. These include a boundary wall, pavilion, seating steps, football ground, volleyball ground, cricket practice pitch, gymnasium hall, lighting arrangements, approach road and parking facilities.

Voicing demand of youngsters like Baljit he said the construction of the stadium would provide better opportunities to the youth of not only Kotla Bathungarh village but also surrounding villages to participate in sporting activities and hone their sporting talent.

He said his government aims to strengthen sports infrastructure at the village level and encourage the youth of the state to excel in the field of sports.

Advertisement

The Cabinet Minister said that the government was continuously making efforts to connect youth with sports and provide them with better sporting facilities. “Sports play an important role in the physical and mental development of young people while also inculcating discipline, team spirit and a positive attitude among them”.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts