Rajasansi is set to get a sewage treatment plant (STP), with the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board floating a tender for a 3 MLD (million litre per day) waste treatment facility.

The Rs 12 -crore project, scheduled to be completed within 18 months, aims at checking the discharge of untreated waste into drains. Rajasansi has a population of around 32,000 and once the work on the project is over, a 4-km sewer line will be laid to connect all affected areas with the proposed STP.

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With this, waste will not enter drains and there won’t be any groundwater contamination.

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“Also, the treated water can be used for irrigation,” officials concerned said.

Under the project, around 100 manholes will also be constructed. The drinking water in Rajasansi is supplied through six tubewells, with the village panchayat managing the supply. Meanwhile, work on STPs at Khapar Kheri and Jandiala Guru is around 80 per cent complete and both projects are expected to start functioning by the end of this year.

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A 6 MLD plant is being set up at Jandiala Guru. At Khapar Kheri, a 50 MLD facility is being added to the existing 95 MLD plant, taking the total treatment capacity to 145 MLD.

At Gausabad, the tender for a 60 MLD STP, in addition to the existing 95 MLD plant, is scheduled to start in October.

The new plant is expected to be completed within 30 months, taking the total capacity at Gausabad to 155 MLD.

Khapar Kheri and Gausabad are currently receiving around 30 MLD of additional sewage each, resulting in problems of sewer backflow and blockages.