Although football is the most popular game across the world, it has a limited following here, and few teenagers pursue it as a career. City’s Pratham Kumar is not only a keen footballer but also earning name and fame in the sport.

Selected in the Under-15 Indian football team, Pratham Kumar is currently playing for the country in the Under-15 FIFA World Cup 2026 at Baku in Azerbaijan. He impressed the selectors with his outstanding performance in the national trials and is now representing India on the global stage. He plays at right back making him a vital player in defensive position of his team.

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A Class IX student, he is currently playing for the Roundglass Punjab Football Club (FC) which is not only training him but also imparting free of cost education in Mohali, saving his parents of shelling out any bucks on his football training, education and even lodging and boarding.

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His father Narinder Kumar, a veteran football player, was instrumental to bring in his son to the game. At the age of five, he started mentoring him in the game when it was natural for kids like him to attract to the mobility of ball. He ensured that Pratham did not omit the session even for a day. “After all, tenacity and regular efforts are necessary to pursue any chosen field”, he said.

Before joining the Punjab Police in 1995, Narinder Kumar was a member of the football team of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran. He played for the Ludhiana police. He also played for the Senior Punjab State Football Championship in 1996, All India Football Tournament, football tournaments at Udaipur, Bhopal and Chamba.

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After learning that Roundglass FC Punjab is conducting trials for catching the players young, he took Pratham for the same. He was studying in DAV Police Public School here.

The trials were conducted for football at Attari in 2020. After a month, he received a call to reappear in the second phase of trial. Pratham underwent next trial held near Khanna. He was absorbed in the academy with its centre in Mohali. He was part of the Roundglass FC team which won the league twice, earning Rs 5 lakh cash prize each time.