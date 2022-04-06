And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 5

With many Congress councillors shifting over to the Aam Aadmi Party camp led by Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, they are now contemplating to topple Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi.

Some days ago, senior deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi had moved court against Karamjit Singh Rintu for cancelling the special meeting on March 21, in which a no-confidence motion against Rintu had been proposed. Bakshi said it was unconstitutional and against the rules. When the Mayor calls a special General House meeting for the floor test, he can’t cancel or postpone it. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has now asked the state government to submit its version on April 7.

They (AAP supporters) are threatening Congress councillors by saying that their hotels and properties would be sealed. It is morally incorrect. Raman Bakshi, Senior Deputy Mayor I have a majority in the House. The requisite number of councillors should gather and submit their application to call the meeting. I am still ready for the floor test. Karamjit Singh Rintu, Mayor

Rintu, however, had claimed that he was ready for the floor test as it was his ethical and moral duty. “I had called a special meeting on March 21 on the demand of Congress councillors, who gave a representation to the MC Commissioner. Later, 40 councillors wrote to the MC Commissioner that they have confidence in the Mayor and there was no need to conduct a meeting to move a no-confidence motion. As I have 46 members in the House, including 40 councillors, five MLAs and myself, I cancelled the meeting. Then, I issued the statement that even though I have a majority in the House, I am ready for the floor test. The requisite number of councillors should gather and submit their application to call the meeting. I am still ready for the floor test,” Rintu said.

"They are threatening Congress councillors by saying that their hotels and properties would be sealed. It is morally incorrect," Bakshi said.

Meanwhile, more than 25 councillors joined the AAP and Rintu manages the support of 28 councillors so far. Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi claimed that the Mayor was pressurising Congress councillors to shift over to AAP by using state power.

Meanwhile, AAP councillors led by Rintu are planning to move a no-confidence motion against Raman Bakshi. “We don’t have such intentions to remove senior deputy Mayor yet, but it is possible as we have a majority in the House,” Rintu said.