Andhra city Mayor, councillors welcomed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

The Mayor and 45 councillors from Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole city visited the Amritsar Municipal Corporation office here on Saturday. Ongole Mayor G Sujatha and Deputy Mayor V Suryanarayana and the councillors were welcomed by Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and other MC officials.

In the meeting hall, public representatives from Ongole and officials from the Amritsar MC shared their working styles with each other. Ongole Mayor G Sujatha and Deputy Mayor V Suryanarayana took keen interest in the working of the city MC. Commissioner Sandeep Rishi shared information on the ongoing development projects, especially Smart City projects in Amritsar. The MC officials informed about the grants being given to them by the Centre and the Punjab Government and other revenue sources. Rishi explained how the MCA was providing basic facilities to city residents.

Ongole Mayor G Sujatha said the visit to Amritsar was important for her and her team. She said today they got important information related to the AMC. Sujatha said Punjabis were on top in hospitality.

Commissioner Sandeep Rishi was also honoured by the Mayor. Municipal Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora, Chief Sanitary Inspector Malkeet Khehra and Health Superintendent Neeraj Bhandari were also present on the occasion.