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Home / Amritsar / Anganwadi worker, son booked for alleged bid to divert Punjab's Mavan-Dhian scheme funds

Anganwadi worker, son booked for alleged bid to divert Punjab's Mavan-Dhian scheme funds

Names of 62 beneficiaries linked to single bank account

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:36 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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An Anganwadi worker and her son have been booked for allegedly attempting to divert financial assistance meant for beneficiaries of the Punjab government’s Mavan-Dhian Satkar Scheme by entering the son’s bank account details in place of the beneficiaries' accounts.

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According to police, the alleged fraud came to light during scrutiny of online applications before any money could be disbursed. Officials detected the discrepancy and withheld the payments, preventing the transfer of funds.

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Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Chohla Sahib, Navekta Kuvra, lodged a complaint with the Goindwal Sahib police, alleging that Anganwadi worker Jatinder Kaur of Bhail Dhaewala village had assigned online data-entry work related to the scheme to her son, Gurbaj Singh.

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The complaint stated that Gurbaj allegedly entered his own bank account number in place of the beneficiaries' details in applications of 62 women, with the alleged intention of receiving the scheme's financial assistance.

The CDPO said the irregularity was detected during verification by officials at the Chandigarh headquarters. As a result, payments linked to all 62 beneficiaries were withheld. She added that the beneficiaries would receive the financial assistance in their own bank accounts after the records are corrected and verified.

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Based on the complaint, Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case against Jatinder Kaur and Gurbaj Singh under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 370(2), 344, 61(2), 316(5) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The matter is under investigation.

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