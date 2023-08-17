Anganwadi workers observe black Independence Day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 16

Independence Day was observed as ‘Black Day’ by the Anganwadi workers and helpers to express their resentment over the failure of the state government to pay them their honorarium for many months now. The workers and the helpers under the banner of the All Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union wore black dupattas and staged a dharna the whole day in front of the residence of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran MLA, here on Tuesday and presented a charter of their demands to him.

The workers and the helpers staged their dharna under the leadership of Rajwant Kaur Panjwar and were addressed among others by Gurpreet Kaur Romana, Arwinder Kaur, Rajwant Kaur, Ranjit Kaur and Gurpreet Kaur Malmihri. The leaders said that the workers and helpers under the government department had not been paid their contribution for the last six months and the employees working with NGOs had not been paid any remuneration for the last one year. The leaders alleged that ever since the AAP government had come to power in the state, they had not been paid their salaries on time. The leaders demanded the release of their pending remuneration for all these months.

