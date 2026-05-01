Anganwadi workers protest, seek fulfilment of pre-poll promises

The district unit of the All Punjab Anganwadi Workers’ Union on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of constituency MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu. In his absence, the union submitted a memorandum of demands to his assistant, Bhupinder Singh Khera. Anganwadi workers and helpers from across the district participated in the protest, which was led by the union’s district president Rajwant Kaur.

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Addressing the gathering, Rajwant Kaur urged the Punjab Government to fulfil its pre-election promise of doubling their honorarium. She also demanded that smartphones be provided to anganwadi workers to facilitate their duties. The union further demanded that Anganwadi workers be paid Rs 200 and helpers Rs 100 for work carried out under the ‘Mawan-Dhiya Satkaryog Yojana’. They also called for an end to the assignment of additional duties such as Census work and economic and drug surveys to anganwadi staff.

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In addition, the protesters demanded that ration supplied to anganwadi centres be distributed through government institutions such as Verka and Markfed. They also urged the government to grant anganwadi workers the status of pre-nursery teachers and ensure that children up to six years of age attend anganwadi centres.