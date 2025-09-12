Anganwadi workers serving food to 9,546 flood-hit people

The anganwadi centres were closed due to the floods in 195 villages of Ajnala area bordering the Ravi river, due to which, pregnant mothers and children aged six months to six years are not getting nutritional food as per the anganwadi project.

Advertisement

To overcome accessibility issues, anganwadi workers are now delivering sweet porridge, salty porridge, khichdi, murmura at the doorstep under supplementary nutrition in villages hit by the floods. So far, this supplementary nutrition has been provided to 78 villages of Ajnala, Chaugawan and Baba Bakala blocks and the supply is being forwarded continuously.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said under the leadership of District Program Officer Sumandeep Kaur, anganwadi workers are going door to door to establish contact with people in distress and they are being provided with necessary health materials as per their requirement. She said as the flood water is receding, efforts are being made to bring life back on track.

Advertisement

District Program Officer Sumandeep Kaur said there were a total of 9,596 persons from flood-affected areas, with whom their teams are continuously in touch and supplement nutrition is being provided to pregnant mothers. She said anganwadi workers are providing relief materials to them, paying special attention to pregnant women and small children.

“This food service will continue for a month from now and we will ensure that mothers and children get a healthy diet as per our original plan,” she added.