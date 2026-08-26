Anganwadis in Amritsar run out of ration

Anganwadi centres in the city have been awaiting the supply of ration from The Food Corporation of India since August 1.

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After the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (Markfed) stopped supplying ready-to-cook food to the centres, the latter have been left high and dry.

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“We used to receive khichdi, sweet/salty dalia premixes, dal and dry milk under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), a flagship programme of the Central Government, ensuring the provision of adequate nutrition to infants, adolescent girls, pregnant and nursing mothers. Now, we get rice and wheat flour, which are inadequate and disbursed as per the requirement on a daily basis,” said Neetu, an anganwadi incharge at the New Golden Avenue Centre, Amritsar.

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The decision to scrap the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) was taken by Markfed after repeated complaints related to the sourcing and quality of food items from private suppliers. The federation supplied ready-to-cook ration to 27,314 centres in Punjab.

Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Child Development Project Officer, Amritsar, said after the discontinuation of supplies, the stock supplied by contractors lasted till the end of July. “We had provided each centre with 5 kg of wheat flour, dal and rice. We have been conveyed that new tenders will be floated and supplies resumed, but no official notification has been issued to date.”