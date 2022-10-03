Anganwari workers seek status of nursery teacher, stage protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 2

On the 46th year of the establishment of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), the district branch of All Punjab Anganwari Mulazam Union staged a dharna in front of the local SDM office and submitted memoranda of demands to the Centre and the state government through officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anganwari centres were part of the ICDS.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurpreet Kaur Malmohri and other leaders of the union said the ICDS was inaugurated on October 2, 1975, for the overall development of children to make the nation healthy.

The leaders said the union and the state governments were not sincere in making the scheme a success as the anganwari centres had not been provided buildings 46 years after the beginning of the scheme.

The leaders stressed on the current demands of the anganwari workers and helpers who were deprived of the minimum wages formulae and the employees were being given meagre honorarium with no other facility on a par with other state or the Union Government employees.

The leaders demanded nursery teacher status for the anganwari workers, sending back the kids aged three to six years to the anganwari centres. The kids were admitted in pre-primary sections of government schools five years ago.

